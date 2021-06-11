Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

A sweltering Saturday on tap

It's another muggy day Saturday and with high humidity, temperatures will be feeling like we're well into the 90s.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Rain chances are generally lower Saturday, but there's a trade-off: Temperatures soar to near 90° and with the muggy air in place, it'll be feeling like it's closer to 100°!

Sunday isn't completely dry, but only isolated storms are expected. Like Saturday, morning temperatures start near 70 and highs heat to near 90°. Monday and Tuesday are nearly identically, minus the storm chance. A cold front passes midweek but it won't be packing much moisture. This means that the temperatures will get knocked down a bit without rain accompanying the shift.

Although it's still SEVERAL days out, forecast models are indeed hinting at some development in the Gulf late next week. Depending on where this system makes landfall, etc., it will be possible for us to feel the impacts here in the Tennessee Valley late next week or next weekend. As usual, we'll be watching this one closely!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events