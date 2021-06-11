A sweltering Saturday on tap

Rain chances are generally lower Saturday, but there's a trade-off: Temperatures soar to near 90° and with the muggy air in place, it'll be feeling like it's closer to 100°!

Sunday isn't completely dry, but only isolated storms are expected. Like Saturday, morning temperatures start near 70 and highs heat to near 90°. Monday and Tuesday are nearly identically, minus the storm chance. A cold front passes midweek but it won't be packing much moisture. This means that the temperatures will get knocked down a bit without rain accompanying the shift.

Although it's still SEVERAL days out, forecast models are indeed hinting at some development in the Gulf late next week. Depending on where this system makes landfall, etc., it will be possible for us to feel the impacts here in the Tennessee Valley late next week or next weekend. As usual, we'll be watching this one closely!