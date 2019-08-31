A surprise trip for a man who deserves it the most

MSgt. Matthew Law has rooted for Auburn since he was a kid.

"The first game I ever watched was Auburn Alabama and I did not like the red color, I liked the the orange and blue, I liked the emblem on the side of the helmet, and ever since then I've rooted for them since I was nine years old," Law said.

So when it came time for Law to retire after serving 23 years in the air force, his friends raised enough money to surprise him with an Auburn game he'll never forget at AT&T Stadium.

"I was shocked and very humbled, that so many people would go out and do that for me, I've been at that base for 15 years, the time came for me to move on

And this is the thing I wanted to do, I've never been to a game like this in this atmosphere, I thought they were messing with me, turns out they weren't," Law said.

Law's wife, Kara says the gesture brought her to tears.

"Oh my gosh, it was nice because know how important he is, to me and my family, and to know people love him as much as I do, and by raising that money for him and us to come here, it meant the world to us."