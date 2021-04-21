A sunny but cool Wednesday afternoon, frost threat Thursday morning

Even with sunshine this afternoon, Wednesday's highs won't make it past the mid-to-upper-50s thanks to this morning's cold front.

Beneath a clear sky tonight, lows drop to the mid-30s to kick off Thursday. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Thursday morning. If you've already planted your garden, you'll want to be thinking about how you'll protect those new plants from any frost damage before you go to bed Wednesday night.

The weather is pretty quiet through Friday before our next round of rain rolls in late Friday night and lingers through the first half of Saturday. The heaviest rain looks to stay just off to the south, but we'll still pick up between one to two inches in total over the next 7 days. Temperatures are finally on the up and up from the weekend heading into next week. By Monday, highs will be back to near average - in the mid 70s.