A sunny but chilly Thursday, damaging freeze expected Friday morning

Thankfully most of North Alabama stayed above freezing Thursday morning but it was still cold. Many areas like Decatur, Florence, and Huntsville bottomed out between 33°-35° this morning. We will not be as lucky Friday morning. Overnight lows are expected to bottom in the mid-to-upper-20s for much if not all of North Alabama tomorrow morning. This is considered a Hard Freeze and will damage or kill sensitive plants if left unprotected.

Besides the freeze threat many rivers and creeks remain in flood stage. The Tennessee River, especially by Florence, will likely remain in flood stage for several days if not longer as water throughout the entire Tennessee River watershed basin works through the system, including reservoirs and dams.

At least we will remain dry the next 5-7 days. Expect sunny skies with a slow but gradually warming trend begins Friday afternoon. By Easter Sunday afternoon highs should touch 70 for some. By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week North Alabama will make a run at 80°.