A summer-like weekend forecast

The work week comes to a close with another day of heat.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 7:37 AM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures climb back to the lower 90s this afternoon and with humidity, it will feel more like upper 90s. We'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky as clouds build a bit during the afternoon. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but the majority of the valley will just be hot and dry today.

The weekend won't be vastly different. Overnight lows continue in the upper 60s and highs reach the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain won't be an issue.

Next week, the stubborn ridge of high pressure that's been driving this sunny, hot weather pattern finally starts to break down. At first, it's just an isolated shower Monday and Tuesday. Expect more widespread scattered showers and a few storms by mid-week.

Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
