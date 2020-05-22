A summer-like unofficial start to summer

However, the chance for rain is likely a little higher than most would like, though it's not uncommon for us this time of year. We'll mainly be dealing with afternoon and evening showers and storms for the next several days.

Overnight, any showers and storms all but fade by sunrise Saturday. Temperatures remain warm and muggy, only falling to the upper 60s by Saturday morning. We'll have a good mix of clouds and sun through the day, if not a little more cloud cover than sunshine. Highs still manage to reach the mid 80s. Showers and storms look to develop later in the afternoon and persist into the early evening hours. The forecast is basically rinse and repeat for Sunday and Memorial Day.

Even with some cloud cover and the chance for storms, the UV index is going to be very high. In fact, it will only take 20 minutes to burn without sunscreen this weekend, so keep reapplying that sunblock if you're outside. Something else to consider: where will you seek shelter if a storm rolls up on your location? Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App to monitor storms and any warnings that are issued for your area.

Once we get past the weekend, things don't change much. Next week features mainly afternoon storms and highs holding steady in the mid to upper 80s.