A summer-like Saturday

Posted: May. 17, 2019
Kate McKenna

That is, once we get through Monday. A weakening system coming in from the west will bring a few storms to the Shoals Sunday, slowly pushing eastward through Monday. Temperatures take a brief dip back to the 80s with the scattered showers and storms. Especially Sunday, any stronger storms can bring gusty wind and small hail, a threat mainly contained to the Shoals. Once the rain dissipates later Monday, the real heat is on starting Tuesday.

Tuesday through the end of the week, afternoon highs hit the low 90s each day. We won't get much relief overnight, either. Lows only dip to the mid to upper 60s by early morning. A mostly sunny sky prevails as well. A ridge of high pressure centered over the southeast will keep any appreciable rain chances at bay heading into next weekend. If this seems hot for this time of year, it is. These temperatures are roughly ten degrees above average for this point in May.

