Mostly dry Thursday with periods of sunshine

Sprinkles to a stray shower is possible Thursday but most of North Alabama will remain dry today.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A storm system is centered well off to the south and southwest of North Alabama Thursday.  This has tossed some clouds our way today but all of the showers have been closer to Central & Southern Alabama.   These same clouds also kept most of North Alabama above freezing Thursday morning.

A stray shower remains possible today through Friday morning but the bulk of the rain and cloud cover will quickly move into Georgia by lunchtime Friday.

Overnight lows remain chilly into this weekend but afternoon highs will continue to gradually warm.  By Sunday afternoon, highs warm to near 60 in North Alabama.

