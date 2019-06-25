A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm Tuesday

The Tennessee Valley will finally catch a break Tuesday after a very active last week of thunderstorms. A stray shower or thunderstorm is still possible Tuesday afternoon but most areas will remain dry.

It will be another hot afternoon today with highs near 90 but that's right around normal for this time of the year. Some areas may reach the mid 90s by Thursday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will pick up slightly Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by the early afternoon. This typical late June pattern will continue the rest of this week. Each afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible but many areas will remain dry.