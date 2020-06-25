Hazy and stormy through the weekend

Coverage will be scattered at best, and any stronger storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. Tonight, lows make it into the upper 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Storms mainly diminish by midnight, although a stray shower isn't impossible. Through Friday morning, additional showers and storms develop and continue into the afternoon.

Saturday looks to be very similar, although data sources are in a bit of disagreement about the extent of the rain and storm coverage. We could easily be on the drier side of things, but plan for the rain just in case. Something you'll probably notice Saturday: the haze. The Saharan Dust Layer will likely be at its thickest in North Alabama Saturday. This means a hazy sky during the day, spectacular red sunrises and sunsets, and slightly diminished air quality. Most of the dust is a few thousand feet up in the atmosphere, but enough particles can settle closer to the ground to cause breathing issues for those with asthma or COPD. We should see the dust shift east of the area next week.

Speaking of, Sunday into next week, the pattern continues to be a very summer-like one. Scattered rain and storms, mainly during the afternoon, with otherwise muggy conditions and a good mix of clouds and sun.