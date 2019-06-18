A stormy pattern persists

Showers and storms continue overnight into Wednesday. While some storms can produce gusty wind, most bring a heavy rain and lightning threat. Temperatures start in the lower 70s and reach the upper 80s by the afternoon. By Wednesday night, the chance for severe storms increases a bit and lasts through Thursday morning.

Some data sources (model forecasts) have been indicating a strong line of storms entering the Valley before sunrise Thursday from the northwest. This time of year with these types of storms, forecasting is quite difficult. At this point, be aware of the chance for damaging wind and heavy rain early Thursday morning. A few storms will still be possible Thursday afternoon, as well.

Friday into the weekend won't be completely quiet, but rain chances do diminish. As rain chances lower, the temperatures go up - to the lower 90s, in fact. Just in time to start the work week, storms increase in coverage Monday.