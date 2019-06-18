Clear

A stormy pattern persists

Scattered storms Wednesday become widespread and stronger by Thursday morning.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 7:31 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Showers and storms continue overnight into Wednesday. While some storms can produce gusty wind, most bring a heavy rain and lightning threat. Temperatures start in the lower 70s and reach the upper 80s by the afternoon. By Wednesday night, the chance for severe storms increases a bit and lasts through Thursday morning.

Some data sources (model forecasts) have been indicating a strong line of storms entering the Valley before sunrise Thursday from the northwest. This time of year with these types of storms, forecasting is quite difficult. At this point, be aware of the chance for damaging wind and heavy rain early Thursday morning. A few storms will still be possible Thursday afternoon, as well.

Friday into the weekend won't be completely quiet, but rain chances do diminish. As rain chances lower, the temperatures go up - to the lower 90s, in fact. Just in time to start the work week, storms increase in coverage Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events