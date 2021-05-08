A stormy end to your Mother's Day Sunday

Gloomy skies are sticking around for your Saturday evening. We have had some light sprinkles here and there throughout the day, but much of that activity has faded. With mostly cloudy skies overnight, temperatures will be a bit mild in the upper 50s by Sunday morning.

We are still tracking the potential for strong to severe storms across North Alabama for Mother's Day. This afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the western half of the area to a Level 2 Slight risk for scattered severe storms Sunday.

If there is any good news, tomorrow will NOT be a washout. Based on the latest model trends, light showers start to arrive in northwest Alabama mid afternoon (2 or 3 PM) and progress eastward through the rest of the afternoon and evening.

By 6 PM, models are suggesting stronger storms making their way into the Shoals. These storms will also progress eastward. The main window for severe storms tomorrow is 5 PM to Midnight.

Widespread severe storms are not expected. But there will be just enough wind energy and instability in place for a few of these storms to produce heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 MPH, and small hail. The tornado threat isn't zero but is very low.

What does this mean for any Mother's Day plans? I wouldn't cancel any plans (especially earlier in the day). Just stay weather aware if you have any plans later in the evening and keep those evening plans indoors if possible. Storms come to an end after Midnight, but spotty showers continue through the first half of Monday as a cold front moves through.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, small shower chances remain in the forecast through Thursday as the cold front moving through tomorrow night stalls out to our south. No day for the upcoming work week looks like a washout. The Trash Pandas opener should be good to go based on the current forecast! Can't rule out a passing shower Tuesday night, but for now it shouldn't be enough to cause much concern. Temperatures stay cool in the upper 60s to low 70s through Thursday before we begin dry out and warm up by next weekend.