A stormy Saturday all around

A round of storms shifts southeastward from Tennessee, bringing a round of heavy rain and likely some gusty wind to North Alabama to start the weekend. Storms look to arrive around sunrise, continuing through the early afternoon as they push into central Alabama. Both tonight and tomorrow, we'll have a continued risk for flash flooding with any persistent heavy rain.

Lows tonight dip to the lower 70s and a high in the mid 80s again Saturday will feel quite uncomfortable with high humidity. The rain chance is highest from the morning through the afternoon with some improvement possible by the evening. The weekend will come to an end with only a few storms Sunday and highs near 90°. As high pressure builds in next week, temperatures go up and storms become isolated during the afternoon and evening. The humidity sticks around, so it'll be feeling like triple digits yet again.