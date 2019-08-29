A spectacular start to Labor Day Weekend

A clear sky and loads of sunshine return for Friday, as temperatures start near 60 and climb to near 90 by the afternoon. Heading into Labor Day Weekend, the weather couldn't be much better. There's no chance of rain, temperatures are seasonable, and there's nothing to affect your unofficial last days of summer. That trend holds through next week as well.

In regard to Dorian, the latest model runs slow Dorian down and turn the storm to the north before it can reach the Gulf. As it stays over warm, open water for a longer period under minimal wind shear, it is forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane. In fact, the National Hurricane Center's official forecast indicates Dorian reaching low end category 4 strength (maximum sustained wind at 130 mph) upon landfall Monday.