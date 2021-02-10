A soaking, cold rain for Thursday

Rain begins in northwest Alabama late this evening and spreads eastward through the region overnight. Several waves of rain will pass through before starting to taper off Thursday evening. Heavy downpours and a few embedded thunderstorms can't be ruled out. We are not concerned about widespread flooding or severe weather at this point. Temperatures crash from near 50 at midnight to remaining in the lower 40s through the day Thursday. Rainfall totals will add up to about an inch with locally higher amounts possible farther east.

The active pattern is not going anywhere. Friday will be a transition day as one system moves out and another moves in. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Later in the evening, scattered showers will be on the increase from the south. Showers will continue most of Saturday. Some data sources try to have a very brief transition to a rain/snow mix in northwest Alabama, but impacts will be minimal should that materialize.

Long term, we are starting to watch closely the potential for more winter weather early next week (Monday - Tuesday). Too early for specifics, but we will continues to monitor the forecast for early next week closely. The deep Arctic air seems to be delayed yet again. While the worst of the Arctic air looks to stay north of our area, this weekend will still be chilly. Highs temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 20s.