Drenching rain to start the work week

Showers will transition into steady moderate to heavy rain by mid-morning. Most locations will end up with over an inch of accumulation and our eastern counties can expect amounts between two and three inches. Temperatures remain cool and scattered showers replace the steady rain by sunset.

For Tuesday, temperatures run well below average yet again. We'll get a few spotty showers before the morning commute, then it stays mostly cloudy with highs not climbing out of the mid 40s. Wednesday starts out dry, then our next round of rain rolls in by the evening, becoming widespread through the overnight hours. Much like Tuesday, Thursday features leftover showers early with a mainly dry afternoon.

By the end of the week, the clouds part and temperatures become less extreme. Friday holds a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 50s. The weekend brings much of the same with sunshine and cool afternoons both Saturday and Sunday.