A slightly stormy and pretty seasonable Fourth of July

Scattered afternoon storms are expected Thursday as highs return to the low and mid 90s.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The Fourth of July won't be vastly different from the past few days. The morning starts warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s. With some sunshine, highs reach the lower 90s by the afternoon. In combination with humidity, it will feel like the lower triple digits again. All eyes are on the forecast for the evening, however. Fireworks displays should mainly go off without a hitch in the sense that any afternoon storms will be fizzling with the loss of daytime heating. That makes for a mainly dry night between 9 and 10 PM. It's not to say that lingering showers or a storm is impossible, but most will be wrapping up after sunset.

It should be noted there's no outlined risk for severe weather Thursday, but with so many outdoor plans, keep an eye on the WAAY 31 StormTracker App if you're out and about on the water or at the pool. That app will come in handy again through the weekend as the chance for storms is still in the forecast Friday through Sunday, too. Temperatures don't cool, but they do manage to dip into the lower 90s over the weekend and by next week, we'll be back in the mid 90s.

