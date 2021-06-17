A second chance in the South: Rocket City Trash Pandas give new life to former major leaguers

In their inaugural season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas have given North Alabama its second chance at being home to a Minor League Baseball team. But on the field, the team has also provided new life to some former major leaguers who are looking to get back to the bigs.

Trash Pandas’ left fielder Dalton Pompey and second baseman Gavin Cecchini weren’t part of the rosters at the start of the season, but they’ve made major contributions since joining the team.

In 27 games with Rocket City, Cecchini is batting .248 with four home runs and 12 RBI. Pompey is batting .283, also clobbering four long balls, in 12 games.

“We’re all in the same boat here,” Pompey said. “We’re all just trying to get to the big leagues and do special things every night.”

But this isn’t the first minor league rodeo for either player. Pompey played parts of four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Cecchini spent two with the New York Mets.

Since their last major league appearances -- 2017 for Cecchini and 2018 for Pompey -- both have been trying to claw their way back. This year, the well of opportunity seemed to dry up and both were planning to play independent ball when out of leftfield the Angels came calling.

“I thought I was going to have to go play in independent ball for a little bit before I was going to be picked up in affiliated ball,” Cecchini said. “It happened a little earlier than what was expected but I wouldn’t want anything else.”

Now in Madison, the former major leaguers say any day you get to wear a uniform is an opportunity you can’t take for granted

“Every day, I come out here and I try to enjoy myself. I put the work in and I just have fun on the field because, like I said, you never know when your last game’s going to be and that’s how I approach it,” Pompey said.

On the road back to the show, you might as well enjoy yourself.

“I'm having one of the funnest times of my career,” Cecchini said. “It’s a great group of guys. It’s a great atmosphere over here and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.”