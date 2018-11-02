Six suspects in custody after drug bust in Athens

A search warrant led the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on a foot pursuit Friday morning. Six arrests were made and officials seized six ounces of methamphetamine along with marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia and four firearms. One of these firearms was stolen.

The Limestone County Sheriff's narcotics unit in conjunction with Rogersville Police executed a search warrant early Friday morning at West Pryor Street in Athens.

When investigators arrived at the scene, Mark Stacey ran from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway and tossed a loaded pistol and a bag of meth. The other suspects were secured and tracking dogs from the Limestone Correctional Facility were called to the scene. Stacey was found a few blocks away.

Mark Stacey of Athens was arrested on three charges for possession of meth, attempting to elude and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He is in the Limestone County Jail on a $4,250 bond.

Barry McKinney of Athens is charged with trafficking meth, drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property in the 4th degree. He is in the Limestone County Jail and his bond has not been set yet.

Daniel Jones of Athens is charged with possession of meth and is in the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Meridith Miller of Rogersville is in the Limestone County Jail on three charges for possession of meth, illegal possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Her bond is at $2,500.

Elizabeth Clem of Athens is charged with possession of meth and illegal possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree. She's in the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Andrea Lovvorn of Athens is charged with illegal possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree and is in the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.