A school resource officer gave a student a special birthday present

In Marshall County, a special needs student and a school resource officer have formed a very special friendship. Because of the coronavirus, students aren't able to have the typical birthday celebrations in the classroom. So, Brindlee Mountain Primary's school resource officer thought outside the box for the birthday celebrations with his friend.

Normally the thought of getting into an officers car terrifies people, but for Cadence Helmick it was the best birthday present he could ask for.

“I let him go out and see the car, sit in the car, we went for a ride, he got to mash the buttons, play with the lights and the sirens, and just the look on his face knowing how excited he was to have that opportunity to do something that he’d never got to do before," said Officer Brad Ford, Brindlee Mountain Primary school resource officer. "It made that birthday special.”

Cadence Helmick goes to Brindlee Mountain Primary and has special needs. He used to be scared of police, but this school year a new resource officer started at the school and changed that.

Cadence told WAAY 31's Grace Campbell he gets excited whenever he sees Officer Ford.

Cadence's teacher said he needs help developing his language and social skills.

“I try to make a special trip through there to impact those kids as well as everyone else," said Officer Ford.

Every day Officer Ford visits Cadence's classroom. Ford encouraged Cadence to play with his flashlight and gear. It helped Cadence become more comfortable.

Cadence said Officer Ford, or Officer Brad as he likes to call him, is his best friend.

For Cadence's 7th birthday on Tuesday, Officer Ford surprised him with a ride in his patrol car. Ford told WAAY 31 this is one example of how school resource officers can have a positive impact on students.

“The biggest blessing of the job is when you get some positive and that’s a lot of positive whenever you get to see the little kids smile," he said. "It makes it all worth it.”

This is a good story for a school that's had a tough year. In January, strong storms ripped Brindlee Mountain Primary apart. School was out for several weeks before students started attending other schools in the district.

Just as students got back into a rhythm, coronavirus shut all schools down and sent kids home again.