A scary good contest for a good cause in Athens

Scare crows don't say much but their presence alone is making an impact in North Alabama.

Isom's Orchard turns into a must-see attraction each fall.

This year, the spooky sights include these guys.

The orchard is hosting a scare-crow contest with money up for grabs.

But the real winner is the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens. The orchard is donating 50 dollars for every scare crow toward displays in the new building.

"Make sure people don't forget where their freedom came from," Museum Director, Sandra Thompson, said.

Kent Isom said it was the perfect time to give back to the museum.

"I think it's everybody's responsibility where you live to give back as much as you can," Isom added.

Isom said he's expecting dozens of scarecrows to pop up before final judging Friday.

However, Emma Reece, gave us her early predictions.

"This one is kinda creepy," Emma Reece said. "I do like this one, I think it's a nurse, because he has one of those badges."

Thompson, even made a scare crow herself.

She said stuffing some hay in a shirt may not feel like you're doing much, but the veterans at the museum are grateful.

"People think its the big money that makes it go, it's not," Thompson said. "It's the smaller people that care about the museum that make it."

The scare crows will be on display all October at Isom's Orchard.