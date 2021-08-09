Dramatic rise in coronavirus hospitalizations across North Alabama overwhelming staff

On Monday, local government and health leaders in Morgan County gave an coronavirus update, and they say things are continuing to move in the wrong direction.

The number of hospitalizations, positive cases and people on ventilators is on the rise in the county, and fears about what will happen next remain prevalent as vaccination rates aren't increasing as much as leaders would like.

There are now 26 people hospitalized with the coronavirus at Decatur Morgan hospital.

That's 11 more people than they had last week. One is in the ICU on a ventilator, and that person is only 38-years old. Kelli Powers, the president of the hospital, says seeing their hospitals fill back up is concerning.

"We already have sick people with heart attacks, strokes other things out there and now we're filling back up again with Covid patients,' Powers said.

'I know everybody is tired of hearing it but our nurses and our staff they do a great job but they're exhausted. I see it on their faces everyday so please please get vaccinated," she said.

The negative trend is the case for many hospitals in North Alabama.

According to Michael Glenn, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, less than a month ago only 48 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in six of North Alabama's largest counties.

That number has now more than tripled. More than 60 patients are in the ICU, 35 are ventilated and 3 of those inpatients are children. Health leaders say they believe the only solution to slow down the rise in numbers is more people getting vaccinated.

"If you are eligible to get vaccinated, we encourage you to do so not only for your own safety but those around you," Glenn said.

Powers says a majority of their patients are unvaccinated, and their inpatients who are vaccinated aren't as sick as the ones who are not.