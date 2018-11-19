Residential subcontractor arrested for burglary and other charges

A residential subcontractor, 26-year-old Kenneth Strong of Ardmore, was arrested in Limestone County on Saturday. He's accused of breaking into a locked home to retrieve his tools after allegedly leaving his work unfinished.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Browns Ferry Road Saturday morning after the home's owner told dispatchers he found Strong inside. The owner said Strong did drywall work for him as a subcontractor but that he left the work unfinished two weeks earlier and hadn’t been back.

When the deputies got to the home, they found Strong's vehicle still running, parked in front of the house. They found cut copper wiring in the vehicle's front seat. When Strong was contacted, deputies found drug paraphernalia and a pair of wire cutters with him. They also found forced entry that had caused damage to a door at the home. Damage was also found inside the home and in the crawl space where the copper wires were cut and removed, which caused damage to the home.

Strong is charged with criminal mischief in the 1st degree, burglary in the 3rd degree, possession of burglar’s tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been released from the Limestone County Jail on an $8,500 bond.