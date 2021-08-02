A remarkable year for Huntsville Olympian JuVaughn Harrison

Making the U.S. Olympic Team already comes with a little notoriety.

"We would be in airports and random people would stop and ask me, how did that guy do, I've been following him," JuVaughn Harrison's college coach, Todd Lane, said.

Lane embraced every bit of attention the Huntsville native was getting all the way to Tokyo.

On the flight back home, the former LSU Tiger may get even more looks after finishing seventh in the most competitive High Jump final in Olympic history followed by a fifth place finish in the long jump.

"That's a feather in the cap to him, to be in this environment, really for the firs time ever at a meet like this," Lane said. "It's what I told him is big boy track and field."

Lane says his performance doesn't define his Olympic debut.

"In a lot of people's eyes, he'll go back home and they'll ask why he didn't get a medal, it's kind of a pass, fail, and so no... he did a hell of a job," Lane added.

Harrison is turning pro after four years in Baton Rouge.

As far as the NCAA Champ's ceiling? Lane said there's not one.

"I would certainly like to think in three years in Paris, France, he's back, in contention to win the gold medal," Lane said.

"But there's other meets along the way in the next three years where he has the opportunity to get better, more consistent and challenge those guys who were better than him last night."

His Olympic run caps a remarkable year.

Harrison become the first athlete in NCAA D1 history to win both the high jump and long jump in the same year at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

He also completed the sweep once again at the outdoor finals. A total four NCAA titles this year.