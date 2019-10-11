A real dose of fall weather

The big story heading into the weekend is the strong cold front bringing fall temperatures to north Alabama. While the front has been bringing some rain, it isn't the soaking rain we need to truly help ease drought problems. Regardless, the nearly 20 degree drop in temperatures between Friday and Saturday seems to be a much welcomed change across the region.

Highs Friday hit the mid 80s and for Saturday, behind the front, temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 60s. The day starts chilly, near 50 degrees, and it will be even cooler Sunday morning. Most locations drop to the lower 40s, but it won't be impossible for outlying areas to see the upper 30s! The chance for a few showers lingers off and on through the forecast Sunday, then we see a mainly dry Monday.

Our next best chance of rain is Tuesday, but the highest rainfall totals look to be just farther to the south. Even with that in mind, 7 day rain totals across north Alabama are expected to be as much as almost 2 inches. Once Tuesday's system exits, we'll have almost perfect fall weather to end the week - lows in the 40s with highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday!