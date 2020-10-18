'A race for the rest of us': Rocket City Microthon runs to raise money for special needs art program

The 3rd annual Rocket City Microthon ran on Sunday.

The event, dubbed “a race for the rest of us,” is a 0.12K run (just under 400 feet). Organizer Lesley Burnette described the race as a bit of a “tongue-in-cheek” event.

“Everybody gets a winner’s medal and everybody gets that oval vanity sticker that says 0.12K for their car,” she said. “It’s just a fun way that people can have a silly time and support a great cause.”

Over the past two years, the race has raised over $40,000 for the special needs art program at Merrimack Hall.

Burnette’s daughter was among the group's first students and the event honors her memory.

“It was such an important part of our lives. It gave her social interaction and exercise and stimulation,” Burnette said. “She passed away four years ago this week and so we really wanted to do something in her memory and to keep that going.”

Despite early concerns, Burnette said Sunday’s event raised more money than any other year, adding that donations are still open.

If you wish to donate, you can do so on Run Signup or Merrimack Hall’s website.