A quick transition back to sunshine Monday

Monday morning's rain continues to clear from west to east and North Alabama will be back to sunny skies this afternoon. Highs only manage the mid-50s today but we're back to 60s by Tuesday.

The rest of the work week is mostly quiet and warm. High pressure builds back into North Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. We're back to sunny skies once again with highs well into the 60s if not making a run at 70 by Wednesday!

Our weather pattern becomes a bit more active late week. Even so, rain chances appear fairly small for the time being. Scattered showers are back in the forecast Friday and next weekend, but we can't nail down the exact times for the best rain chances just yet. Check back for updates throughout the week. Temperatures late week stay seasonable in the upper 50s.