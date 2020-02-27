A quick shot of rain & some snow Friday morning

We've got two quick moving systems swinging through North Alabama within a span of 24 hours. The first arrives around sunrise Friday. We'll see scattered rain and snow showers, with the best chance for snowflakes farther north and across our higher elevations farther east. Temperatures will be hovering just near the freezing mark, so as the morning progresses, we'll only have to warm slightly to get a transition from snow to rain. Any accumulations will be minor and mainly on grassy surface and in the locations mentioned previously.

By Friday after sunset, the second system races through. We'll see scattered showers overnight, potentially mixing with some snow by early Saturday morning. Flurries fade and clouds gradually clear through the day Saturday. Temperatures are milder by Sunday, finally topping out closer to average under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A pattern shift occurs Sunday night as showers increase again heading into Monday. Expect showers off and on with some embedded storms Monday. The same holds true for Super Tuesday. However, the wind starts picking up and temperatures hit the 70 degree mark Tuesday afternoon. Most model forecasts hold off the heaviest rain and greatest chance for strong to severe storms until late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Still, the chance for embedded storms is present during Election Day, too. It's too early to nail down any real specifics with Tuesday Night/Wednesday's storm threat, but we'll be monitoring it closely in the coming days.

One other aspect of the forecast worth keeping an eye on is the flooding threat. Localized amounts exceeding three inches will be possible next week, so flooding may very well be a problem for us yet again.