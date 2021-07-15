A proposed incentive plan could help retain and recruit Huntsville City Schools' employees

Retaining and recruiting staff is the goal for Huntsville City Schools ahead of the coming school year.

Thursday night a proposed incentive plan was announced during the school board meeting.

Huntsville City Schools board members discuss the proposed incentive plan. Huntsville City Schools board members discuss the proposed incentive plan.

The Professional Learning Academy is where teachers and other staff members would discuss various topics such as addressing learning loss and they would receive a certain amount of compensation for participating in the academy.

"Everyone knows school districts were given ESSER money or what we call the third round of CARES money which is basically emergency relief funding to address student learning loss and student acceleration," said Christie Finley, Huntsville City Schools Superintendent.

And part of the 60 million dollars Huntsville City Schools received will go towards the Professional Learning Academy.

That's because the school district wants to invest in their teachers and staff now.

"We know that by investing in our people it builds capacity. We also know that one of the greatest factors in student achievement is a highly effective teacher and we value our teachers, we value our staff," said Finley.

The modules for the academy would take place every month outside of the regular school day for teachers and staff members to attend.

"Every time they attend it will work up to a total amount of money that we'd like to give out you know whether it be at the end of each semester or upon completion of those modules," said Finley.

The proposed amount for certified staff such as teachers and administrators would be between $2,000 and $3,000.

For other staff members like administrative assistants, the amount would be $1,000.

"We look at you know as this funding eventually goes away so does the things that may come with it. If we were to add additional personnel that becomes, that goes away, but what we know stays is really investing in our teachers. That is something that outlives that funding," said Finley.

The Professional Learning Academy will be discussed even more at the next Huntsville City Schools board of education meeting that will take place the first week of August.