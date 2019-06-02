A pleasant start to the work week, then rain on the way

Temperatures will be more seasonable and we should see enough rain to help ease the abnormally dry conditions starting to take hold on north Alabama.

A weak cold front passing Sunday night will bring some relief from the heat on Monday. Temperatures start in the low 60s Monday morning and highs will be near average - in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. You can expect another pleasantly cool night Monday, with lows in the lower 60s again.

That pattern shift takes shape starting Wednesday. A handful of showers and storms are possible, then they become more widespread on Thursday. Highs dip to the mid 80s from the lower 90s of Tuesday and Wednesday, a trend that continues through the next weekend. Off and on rain and storms linger over the Valley starting Friday and lasting through at least the weekend. In total, 2.50" to 4.00" of rain are possible over the next 7 days.

The amount of rain will be determined somewhat by the track of the remnants of a developing tropical system, currently located in the Bay of Campeche. Depending on its track once it moves inland, we can see some rain impact from the storm by the end of the week. If the storm reaches tropical storm strength, with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater, it would be named Barry. The National Hurricane Center has given this cluster of thunderstorms a 60% chance of development in the next 48 hours.