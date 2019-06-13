Clear

A pleasant Thursday afternoon

Afternoon highs will only warm to the upper 70s Thursday, under sunny skies.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 7:51 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal Thursday afternoon with sunny skies.  Breezy northwest winds will bring in very dry air which will keep humidity low throughout the Tennessee Valley.

Friday morning's lows may approach records for some areas.  Expect widespread low to mid 50s.  It is even possible that some areas may reach the upper 40s.  Dry conditions will continue Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will increase Sunday through Wednesday.  Most areas will remain dry through Sunday but widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by early next week.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

