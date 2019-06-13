A pleasant Thursday afternoon

Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal Thursday afternoon with sunny skies. Breezy northwest winds will bring in very dry air which will keep humidity low throughout the Tennessee Valley.

Friday morning's lows may approach records for some areas. Expect widespread low to mid 50s. It is even possible that some areas may reach the upper 40s. Dry conditions will continue Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will increase Sunday through Wednesday. Most areas will remain dry through Sunday but widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by early next week.