Sunny and warm Spring weekend ahead for North Alabama!

A beautiful Spring weekend is on deck for all of North Alabama!

Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a high near 80 by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will pick up heading into tonight will help cool us back down to the upper 50's, but the cool temperatures don't last long. Sunday will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the 80's! As we go into the work week, we'll start off warm with mostly sunny skies, but by Monday night the chance for rain picks up. The best chance to see some showers will be Tuesday morning.