A nice warm up to kick off the new work week

After a snowy Saturday night for some across North Alabama, our Sunday has been cold and dreary. Unfortunately, thick cloud cover was trapped today and did not filter out as previously anticipated. For that reason, many areas were stuck in the 30s all day long. The clouds will continue to hold tough this evening before we see some clearing overnight. Lows dip to near 30 degrees when you wake up Monday morning. The start of the work week will be a much different story. With clearing skies, more sunshine, and the return of a persistent southerly breeze, we begin a warming trend Monday, with highs topping out near 60. The warming trend lasts through Wednesday when highs peak in the mid 60s. Outside of a very small shower chance Tuesday, North Alabama stays dry through mid week.

The extended forecast still looks very messy. However, there is a little more agreement amongst data sources tonight compared to previous days. We can say with more confidence that widespread rain is back in the forecast Wednesday night and much of Thursday as a strong system sweeps throughout the southeast. We are not concerned about winter weather with this system. In fact, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Thursday. Once this system moves out, we will see a big drop in temperatures Friday and next weekend. What remains uncertain is just how cold we will get and if more precipitation arrives for the weekend itself. One data source keeps us mostly dry this weekend, with a small shower chance Saturday and temperatures in the 40s. However, another data source suggests another round of winter weather in North Alabama this weekend with a major blast of Arctic cold air by Saturday. As has been the case the last few days, our official forecast leans towards the warmer and drier solution. While a small shower chance is on the table Saturday, temperatures should reach the 40s for highs this weekend with lows in the mid 20s. The forecast will continue to be fine tuned this week, so check back frequently for updates. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures!