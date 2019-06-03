A nice start to the workweek, widespread rain later this week

Monday afternoon will be slightly cooler than Sunday but a few areas may still touch 90° today. The big story Monday will be the dry air moving in from the north which will keep humidity low and the afternoon comfortable.

Only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Tuesday with highs back up in the low 90s. Wednesday will be the transition day this week with some areas staying dry but many areas seeing showers and thunderstorms.

Our widespread rain later this week is being fed by a developing tropical low in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. It is possible that it could develop into a tropical storm but the main focus will be its deep tropical moisture that will feed widespread rain to the Tennessee Valley Thursday through this weekend. The Valley may pick up 2-4" of total rain over the next 7 days with most of that occurring Thursday through Sunday.