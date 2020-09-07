A nice finish to Labor Day weekend

After nearly perfect weather conditions Saturday and Sunday, Monday wraps up a fantastic Labor Day weekend for North Alabama.

Monday we'll be filled with wall to wall sunshine once again and highs near 90. If you have any outdoor plans, don't forget to apply the sunscreen as you can see a sunburn in 20 to 30 minutes Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday, the humidity will make its slow return to the region, but we should stay dry. Highs once again reach 90 for the start of the short work week. By Wednesday, the high pressure bringing s the nice stretch of the weather the last few days will recede as a frontal boundary approaches the region. In advance of this front, isolated showers and storms return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and look to become a bit more widespread by Thursday.

The exact timing of the passage of this front remains in question. Data sources today are delaying the front moving through as late as Friday night into Saturday. Previous trends had suggested the front moving through Thursday night or Friday. Because of this uncertainty, we will continue to maintain scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through Saturday with one or two lingering showers possible early Sunday. Be sure to check back for updates as we will continue to fine tune the forecast in the days to come. Temperatures will continue to hover at or a few degrees below normal. Whenever the late week front moves through, expect highs to drop into the lower 80s and perhaps even upper 70s by next weekend!