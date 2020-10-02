A nice fall weekend, a few stray showers possible Sunday

With loads of sunshine, we'll be warming quickly the rest of this morning. However, that sunshine won't be enough to get us past the upper 60s Friday, thanks to a north wind that keeps cooler air slowly filtering into North Alabama.

In case you missed the Harvest Moon last night here's a time-lapse of the moonset over Lake Guntersville this morning.

Saturday is similar, then things shift slightly for Sunday. A weak cold front increases cloud cover to end the weekend. A stray shower is possible, but most locations will enjoy a dry end to the weekend.

Next week, temperatures aren't quite as cool but it still stays quiet and mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s return by the end of the week and lows creep back into the 50s.