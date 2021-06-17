A new sanitizing light system added to the Von Braun Center for added protection

Full capacity concerts are returning to the Von Braun Center, but with an added layer of protection.

Staff at the VBC are excited that people are coming back to events and they want to make sure they are sanitizing as best they can and that means installing a new light system in the air system.

"It's a UVC lighting, a germicide lighting that goes into our HVAC systems," said Samatha Nielsen, Public Relations Manager at the Von Braun Center.

The blue light inside their HVAC system is the germicide light working to keep the air clean.

The Von Braun Center originally installed it in their on-site restaurant.

"We installed it originally in Rhythm on Monroe, our restaurant on site, before we fully opened back up with them. So, now we're doing the same project on our own and we're starting it in Mars," said Nielsen.

Even with the new lighting though they are continuing their other sanitation efforts.

"We are continuing our increased cleaning and sanitizing protocols. So, we're deep cleaning everything before events and after. We're also going in throughout the events depending on how long," said Nielsen.

They installed the new system just in time before their sold-out concert at Mars Music Hall with Ashley McBryde.

"So, before the guests come in it's just an extra added layer of heath and safety to kind of make sure the air is as clean as it can be," said Nielsen.

The VBC is not requiring guests to mask up or socially distance at events, but artists can request additional safety measures.

"If they want to have a socially distanced pod seating arrangement, we'll do that. If they want face masks, we'll require that. For the shows this weekend they're not required," said Nielsen.

The first use of the new system comes during the Ashely McBryde concert at Mars Music Hall. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.