A new entertainment district could be headed to Fort Payne

"That would be great anytime they can bring jobs to our industry and our area," said Meg Jones.

Meg Jones lives in Dekalb County she says she's not one of the half a million visitors to little river canyon preserve each year, but if this proposed development happens, she might start coming.

"That's amazing for our count," said Jones.

"They're definitely dreams and all of that is in the process of being solidified," said Beth Sewell.

This week the Fort Payne city council approved the possibility of legislation that would help green light the project in the future. Beth Sewell works at the park and told me these new developments would help make Dekalb County a travel destination.

"If we had a hotel here its really going to encourage people to stay here but also to come here," said Sewell.

The development will be designed to keep sustainability in mind.

"They're going to make sure to honor the same concepts with being as environmentally friendly as we are with this building, with that building as well," said Beth Sewell.

A developer hasn't been chosen for the project and a construction date hasn't been set yet. The property where the development would be built is owned by Jacksonville State University.