A new chapter: South Huntsville Public Library opens to community

A new chapter began Tuesday for South Huntsville with the much-anticipated opening of the South Huntsville Public Library.

The 30,570-square-foot facility replaces the old Bailey Cove Library Branch in Weatherly Plaza. Located in the city of Huntsville’s Sandra Moon Community Complex, the library aims to meet the needs of a dynamic, growing community with plenty of space for books, gatherings and technology.

“The South Huntsville Public Library will meet the demand for library services as our population grows,” said Cindy Hewitt, executive director of the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system. “The new library also reflects the changing role of libraries in communities and is equipped with the latest technology and spaces for you to create, connect and explore.”

New amenities in the library include an open floor plan designed in a bookstore style, classroom space, private study rooms, space for art exhibits, an indoor fireplace, a Friends of the Library bookstore, family bathrooms, children’s room and puppet theater, teen gaming center, outdoor seating with Wi-Fi access, a Makerspace Studio, children’s garden and upgraded technology.

Plans for the South Huntsville Public Library were developed through a series of public meetings designed to identify the community’s goals and priorities. Working with Fuqua & Partners Architects and Pearce Construction, officials broke ground on the facility at 7901-L Bailey Cove Road in February 2020.

Nineteen months of construction later, it’s now open to the community.

“Today’s opening marks a milestone for the city and its partners, who have spent many years dreaming of, fundraising for and planning what this library could be,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. “As a longtime library patron, I am thrilled to see this state-of-the-art facility come to life and hope the community will give it their full support.”

Funding for the library was provided by the city of Huntsville, which contributed $6.2 million in capital funds, and the Madison County Commission, which gave $4 million in District 5 project funds. The Huntsville Library Foundation also raised $1.8 million for the development through private donations.

“I’m very excited that the vision of a new South Huntsville library is finally being realized,” Madison County Commission Phil Riddick said. “... The residents have been looking forward to this with great expectation, and I can say with all enthusiasm that the wait will have been well worth it. This library will not only be the anchor of the Sandra Moon Complex, but it will also be the focal point of education, community collaboration and family activity for South Huntsville residents for many years to come.”

The Sandra Moon Community Complex is situated at the former site of Grissom High School, which opened a new campus a few miles away in 2017. The complex is named for former Huntsville City Council member Sandra Moon, who made history as the council’s first female president before stepping away from politics in 2010.

She died just three years later, but the community complex named in her honor plans to continue her legacy by providing a “mini downtown” for the area, according to the City. Officials plan to foster local arts, recreational activities and more at the site, and one of the biggest steps in the master plan for the complex was the library that opened this week.

“Libraries are more than just a place to store and read books,” Huntsville City Council President Jennie Robinson said. “They also bring people together, inspire new ideas and increase knowledge among people from all walks of life. I am encouraged and excited to see our city and county continue to invest in our library system and look forward to this new addition in South Huntsville.”

Additional construction planned for the complex will continue over the next few years, according to the city.