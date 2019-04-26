A nearly perfect weekend

Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly clear sky. With a sunny morning, temperatures will warm quickly. Highs reach the upper 70s during the afternoon. Aside from some clouds pushing into the Valley later in the day, Saturday will be a nearly perfect day. Sunday morning doesn't start quite as chilly. An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday night into Sunday, but most locations stay dry. Expect only a partly sunny sky to close the weekend.

Starting Monday, it will be nearly summer-like. We'll have a mostly clear sky and highs reach the mid 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances largely hold off until the end of the week as scattered showers and storms return Thursday night into Friday.