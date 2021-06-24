A muggy end to the week

Quiet, humid weather prevails through the end of the work week. Lows drop to the upper 60s Friday morning and highs climb to the upper 80s during the afternoon. It'll be a bit breezy with wind out of the southeast gusting up to 20 MPH at times. A stray storm isn't impossible, which will also be the case Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, we'll be sandwiched between a stalling front over the Midwest and a ridge of high pressure building over the east coast. This will continue to push humid air into North Alabama from the southeast and we'll see an increase in storm coverage starting Sunday, lasting through next week, mainly each afternoon.