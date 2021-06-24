Clear

A muggy end to the week

We're dry for now, but rain chances creep up toward the beginning of next week.

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 8:35 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Quiet, humid weather prevails through the end of the work week.  Lows drop to the upper 60s Friday morning and highs climb to the upper 80s during the afternoon. It'll be a bit breezy with wind out of the southeast gusting up to 20 MPH at times. A stray storm isn't impossible, which will also be the case Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, we'll be sandwiched between a stalling front over the Midwest and a ridge of high pressure building over the east coast. This will continue to push humid air into North Alabama from the southeast and we'll see an increase in storm coverage starting Sunday, lasting through next week, mainly each afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events