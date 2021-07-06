A muggy and damp Wednesday is on the way

A round of showers and embedded storms looks to track northward into North Alabama after midnight. This will make for a damp, muggy start to Wednesday with scattered showers and storms expected all the way into the afternoon. Another day with a mostly cloudy sky and some rain will hold temperatures down in the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon.

What will likely be Hurricane Elsa makes landfall Wednesday morning somewhere near Cedar Key, Florida, north of Tampa. We still aren't expecting any direct impact from Elsa in North Alabama and the storm will weaken to a tropical depression as the center stays inland over Georgia and the Carolinas.

For us, scattered showers and storms continue off and on from Thursday on into the weekend, driven in part by in the influx of Gulf moistures thanks to a southeast wind. While storms will be most widespread in the afternoon, lingering storms after sunset are possible, too. Temperatures remain slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s over the next few days.