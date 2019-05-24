A mighty hot Memorial Day

Memorial Day Weekend will feature perfect weather for lounging by the pool or hitting the lakes. Otherwise, you'll likely be much more comfortable in the air conditioning as highs hit the mid 90s Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday. Lows won't bring much in the way of relief since we only dip to near 70 degrees. These forecast high temperatures are still close to record values and last through Wednesday.

After the middle of next week, a shift in the pattern begins to take shape. A front approaches the Valley Wednesday night and while it will all but collapse when it reaches the TN/AL state line, it will knock highs to near 90 and bring the chance for a handful of showers and storms. Any appreciable measurable rain isn't expected, but those that do see a downpour can pick up a quick tenth to quarter of an inch.