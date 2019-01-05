Clear
A mainly sunny & warm Sunday

If you enjoyed Saturday's mild temperatures, you'll like what's in store Sunday even more.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 8:07 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

We'll start out with areas of patchy fog, which lifts by mid-morning. Those locations with denser fog can experience temperatures a bit slower to warm, but overall, we'll be running about 15 degrees above average by the afternoon. That means highs in the low to mid 60s after a chilly start in the mid to upper 30s. A few clouds sweep through by the afternoon and we stay dry.

A southerly wind keeps temperatures mild Sunday night and even with a few clouds Monday, we'll be slightly warmer. A isolated shower is possible Monday night and Tuesday morning, but most locations stay dry. A cold front moving through from Tuesday to Wednesday makes for a much cooler end to the work week. Highs will actually be below average on Wednesday and Thursday - in the mid 40s. Lows bottom out in the mid 20s Thursday morning.

Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
