A mainly sunny & warm Sunday

We'll start out with areas of patchy fog, which lifts by mid-morning. Those locations with denser fog can experience temperatures a bit slower to warm, but overall, we'll be running about 15 degrees above average by the afternoon. That means highs in the low to mid 60s after a chilly start in the mid to upper 30s. A few clouds sweep through by the afternoon and we stay dry.

A southerly wind keeps temperatures mild Sunday night and even with a few clouds Monday, we'll be slightly warmer. A isolated shower is possible Monday night and Tuesday morning, but most locations stay dry. A cold front moving through from Tuesday to Wednesday makes for a much cooler end to the work week. Highs will actually be below average on Wednesday and Thursday - in the mid 40s. Lows bottom out in the mid 20s Thursday morning.