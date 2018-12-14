A lot of progress seen at new Athens High School

It will all be worth the wait! That's the message we're getting about the new Athens High School, which should have already opened by now.

There have been several delays because of all the rain.

WAAY 31 spoke with a man who’s been involved in the construction of the new school from the beginning. He’s very optimistic about the final product and says parents and students should be, too.

“You’ve got people out there trying to pull wire through, you’ve got the plumbers. We all took a big setback because of the amount of rain that we got," said John Schulz.

Schulz has been helping with the flooring in the new Athens High School, so he’s seen first-hand the kind of progress that’s been made, even with multiple weather delays.

“While it is a setback, it doesn’t crush anybody’s spirits or anything like that. They’re still optimistic and motivated to get in there and get that job done," he said.

And because of that motivation, Schulz says the school is seeing a lot of progress.

“It just looks absolutely amazing," he said.

So, while parents and students may be frustrated as they wait for the new facility to open, Schulz says there’s a lot to be excited about.

“They have the rooms and the space necessary to give your child that higher education, so, not only is it worth the wait, it’s probably the best thing to happen to the kids in the area," he said.

And as far as the opening of the school goes, Schulz thinks it will be sooner rather than later.

“Probably after the holidays for sure, because there is a lot of work, but there are a lot of teams. There’s a lot of dedicated, motivated people working on this school," he said.

According to school officials, an opening date still has not been set.

The traffic lights in front of the school were activated on Friday as planned, and the turn lanes are finished.

Now, all that's left to do is add a crosswalk and finish pouring the last parking lot behind the school.

Officials say the furniture is all in place, and crews are in their last stages of cleaning the school, so, hopefully, parents and students won’t have to wait too much longer.