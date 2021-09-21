A look at the 2022 Auburn football schedule

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn is gearing up to face Georgia State on Saturday, but on Tuesday night, the focus turned to next season as the Southeastern Conference announced the 2022 football schedules for every team in the league.

The Tigers will open next year's slate with five straight games in Jordan-Hare Stadium, beginning with Mercer to kick off the season on Sept. 3. Then after hosting San Jose State in week two, Auburn will get a rematch with Penn State on Sept. 17.

The SEC season begins a week later with back-to-back home games against Missouri and LSU on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. Next up is the first road trip of the year and a matchup with cross-division rival Georgia in Athens on Oct. 8. Auburn will stay on the road the following week and travel to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss on Oct. 15.

After a bye week, the Tigers will be back home on Oct. 29 to face Arkansas.

The month of November begins with a road game at Mississippi State, and then after Texas A&M and Western Kentucky come to the Plains the next two weeks, Auburn will close out the regular season with a trip to Alabama on Nov. 26 for the Iron Bowl.

2022 AUBURN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

Sept. 3 - MERCER

Sept. 10 - SAN JOSE STATE

Sept. 17 - PENN STATE

Sept. 24 - MISSOURI

Oct. 1 - LSU

Oct. 8 - at Georgia

Oct. 15 - at Ole Miss

Oct. 29 - ARKANSAS

Nov. 5 - at Mississippi State

Nov. 12 - TEXAS A&M

Nov. 19 - WESTERN KENTUCKY

Nov. 26 - at Alabama