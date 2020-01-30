Clear

A look at the 2020 Hazel Green Baseball team

Trojans open with Cullman.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 10:05 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Hazel Green lost 13 seniors from last season. This group of players is ready to go to work. Head Coach Frankie Perez said he is excited to coach a brand new team. 

Cullman knocked Hazel Green out of the playoffs, and the Trojans will face them again their first game of the 2020 season.

