A look at the 2020 Hazel Green Baseball team

Hazel Green lost 13 seniors from last season. This group of players is ready to go to work. Head Coach Frankie Perez said he is excited to coach a brand new team.
Cullman knocked Hazel Green out of the playoffs, and the Trojans will face them again their first game of the 2020 season.
