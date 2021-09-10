A little warmer for the weekend

After starting Friday with the coolest temperatures since the end of May, we warmed nicely thanks to another day of sunshine. You may have noticed however, that it's a little hazy again. A north wind has brought us another round of wildfire smoke from out west, so we are seeing sun filtered through that haze.

Tonight, smoke higher in the atmosphere will continue to stream into North Alabama and temperatures dip into the upper 50s by Saturday morning. Aside from the haze it'll be another mostly sunny day with highs a bit warmer during the afternoon - in the mid to upper 80s. It's even warmer still on Sunday. Overall, the weekend will have great weather and it'll be staying comfortable in regard to humidity.

Next week the wind starts to shift and the moisture will be on the rise. We'll bring back isolated storm chances Tuesday with more scattered activity starting Wednesday. Temperatures remain pretty seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.