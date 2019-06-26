A little stormy with a lot of heat

Although the pattern may be consistently hot with the chance for storms each day, this is a stereotypical late June - early July stretch of weather. While steamy, temperatures are seasonable and storm chances are limited to only a handful each afternoon. This means that no particular day should be described as a "washout." In fact, you should consider yourself so lucky if you get a burst of afternoon rain from a thunderstorm.

This trend holds through the end of the month into the week of the Fourth of July. Highs persist in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. In regard to the severe threat, there is no outlined risk for severe weather at any point in the next week. Stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind and small hail (as was the case in Jackson County today), but again, the chance of a designated severe risk is low in the near future.