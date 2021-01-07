A little snow on the way

The rain alone will be enough to make things pretty unpleasant tonight, but it will also be breezy. Lows only drop to the mid 30s for most.

Most data sources agree, wet snow will be mixing in with the rain and in some spots, rain can completely transition to snow. However, most spots won't see anything in the way of accumulation and those that do (higher elevations in northeast Alabama) will only get a slushy coating of half an inch or less on grass and elevated surfaces like cars, roofs, and decks. To reiterate, that means snow (for most spots) should melt on contact. A brisk north wind ushering in that colder air will gust up to 20 mph.

By Friday morning, expect some lingering rain and snow showers. While all precipitation tapers by midday, the clouds hang around and it stays cold. Highs don't break out of the lower 40s and a northwest wind will keep it feeling even colder.

Keep the heavy coats and heated blankets on standby this weekend. Lows dip into the mid to upper 20s and highs run about 10 degrees below average - in the low to mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Now, could there be yet another chance for snow to start next week? There are rumblings around town of that possibility and at this point, that's about all we've got. Data sources are still not agreeing about how much moisture we'll have in North Alabama, but it will be cold enough Monday morning to see snow if that moisture is present. With that said, confidence in Monday's forecast will be low until there's more agreement in the model data.